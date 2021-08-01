CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$77.50 target price on the stock.

KL has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.42.

TSE KL opened at C$53.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$14.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.68. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.3364471 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

