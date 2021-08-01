CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.26.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$2.59.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$384.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

