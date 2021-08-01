Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Short Interest Down 27.6% in July

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CBB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.34. 612,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,909. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39. Cincinnati Bell has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,753,000 after buying an additional 422,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,930,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,986,000 after buying an additional 118,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 11.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,430,000 after buying an additional 218,375 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 807,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 9,790.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,553 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.