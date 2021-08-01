Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells $416,450.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan R. Schuele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

