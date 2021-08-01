Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells $416,450.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Alan R. Schuele also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00.
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
