Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $92.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRUS. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.41.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,659 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,663 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,413,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.