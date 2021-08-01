Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $92.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRUS. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.41.
NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,659 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,663 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,413,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
