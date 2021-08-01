Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 5,548 Shares of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) by 128.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.58% of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QMJ opened at $68.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36. Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $69.42.

