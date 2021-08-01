Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $596,000 Investment in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRCL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $14,699,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $18,340,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $17,287,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Gracell Biotechnologies Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

