Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of TFLT stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.