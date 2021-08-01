Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWCTU. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000.

OTCMKTS:TWCTU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

