Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $664,000 Position in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.57.

