Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 687.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.56% of Citi Trends worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CTRN stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.63. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

