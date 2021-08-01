Citigroup Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $288.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $283.00 to $288.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on V. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.96.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,461,064 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,529,020,000 after acquiring an additional 786,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

