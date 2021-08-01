Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LZAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.94. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $78.02.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.