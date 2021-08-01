Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 137,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 28.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

