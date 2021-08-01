CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given “Hold” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMS. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,623,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

