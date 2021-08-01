CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

CNX stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

