Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.88.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after buying an additional 432,664 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after buying an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after buying an additional 142,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,831,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $542,419,000 after buying an additional 530,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

