Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $31.54 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.