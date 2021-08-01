Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,551 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,551 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

