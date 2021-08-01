Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 49 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $2,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $312.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $175.65 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.76.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.