Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $209,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $107.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

