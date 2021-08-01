Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 865.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

