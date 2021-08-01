Colony Group LLC Acquires 995 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,089,000. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,304,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 45,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $139.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.91.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

