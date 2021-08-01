Colony Group LLC Buys 2,934 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MIC opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

