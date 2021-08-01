Colony Group LLC Buys 38 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 20.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chemed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chemed by 672.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $476.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.95. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

