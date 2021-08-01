Colony Group LLC Buys 9,015 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 889,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 667,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

