Colony Group LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,383 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $106.72 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $107.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

