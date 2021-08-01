Colony Group LLC Invests $323,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,070 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $20.68 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.