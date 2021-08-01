Colony Group LLC Invests $422,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $374.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

