Colony Group LLC Purchases 668 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday. Truist increased their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

BC stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.94.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

