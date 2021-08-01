Color Platform (CLR) Trading Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $280,943.36 and $10.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,249.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.82 or 0.01328062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00356300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00110248 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000191 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

