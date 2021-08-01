Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $68.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Comcast by 8.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 324,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 75,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

