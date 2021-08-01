Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.47

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.47 and last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 290270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

