Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.47

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.47 and last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 290270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

