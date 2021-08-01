Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

