Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

