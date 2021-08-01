Comparing Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) & agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and agilon health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1 10 6 0 2.29 agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00

agilon health has a consensus target price of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.46%. Given agilon health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and agilon health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.40 billion 1.13 $1.33 billion $2.64 14.89 agilon health $1.22 billion 11.80 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 6.39% 10.38% 4.05% agilon health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats agilon health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and systems for water treatment; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 4,092 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

