Comparing JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Pacific Valley Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 5 12 0 2.61 Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $166.69, indicating a potential upside of 9.82%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Risk and Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 37.71% 19.26% 1.37% Pacific Valley Bank 24.18% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Pacific Valley Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $129.50 billion 3.55 $29.13 billion $8.88 17.09 Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.63 $3.25 million N/A N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Pacific Valley Bank on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking, Corporate and Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Consumer and Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Corporate and Investment Bank segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. The Commercial Banking segment delivers services to U.S. and its multinational clients, including corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and non profit entities. It also provides financing to real estate investors and owners as well as financial solutions, including lending, treasury services, investment banking, and asset management. The Asset and Wealth Management segment provides asset and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank is a full service business bank that provides various banking products and financial services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, individuals, and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, noninterest-bearing demand, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises construction and land development, real estate, commercial and agriculture, and consumer loans. The company also offers online banking, bill payments, remote deposit captures, e-statements, and mobile banking services. It operates 3 branch offices; and serves customers in Salinas, Monterey, and King City. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

