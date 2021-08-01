Comparing Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Kyocera alerts:

This table compares Kyocera and Cirrus Logic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.41 billion 1.55 $848.01 million $2.35 26.29 Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.47 $217.34 million $3.75 22.02

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Cirrus Logic. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kyocera has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kyocera and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Cirrus Logic 0 3 11 0 2.79

Cirrus Logic has a consensus target price of $103.37, suggesting a potential upside of 25.16%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Kyocera.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 6.64% 4.35% 3.29% Cirrus Logic 15.41% 16.55% 12.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Kyocera on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages and boards for use in smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal and SAW devices, connectors, sensing and control devices, power semiconductor and printing devices for the information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for in-vehicle installation and Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group offers printers, multifunctional products, commercial inkjet printers, document solutions, and supplies; and enterprise contents management solutions for document-related business. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; smart energy related products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.