Compass Group’s (CPG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,437.50 ($18.78).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,521 ($19.87) on Thursday. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 18.06 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,752.07. The stock has a market cap of £27.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

