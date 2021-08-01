Conceal (CCX) Trading Up 26.2% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $16,315.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conceal has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.16 or 0.99910445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.37 or 0.00972694 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.00379437 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00404252 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005671 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00070675 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004603 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,342,653 coins and its circulating supply is 11,674,752 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

