Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 4,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38. Condor Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 57.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

