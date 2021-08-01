Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 277 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $55.44 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

