Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $34,510,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 136.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

