Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 60,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 472,092 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 745,828 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OCSL. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,411. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 101.96%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.