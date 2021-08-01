Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,340,000 after buying an additional 371,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $65,657,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after buying an additional 135,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

