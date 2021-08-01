Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Position Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 153.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 100,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNSL opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $615.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.40. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

