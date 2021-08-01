Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

CNSWF traded up $36.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,606.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 674. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,505.17. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,003.35 and a 1 year high of $1,619.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 108.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNSWF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,020.00.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

