Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at $35,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

