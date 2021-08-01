Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of ROAD opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,836,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,259,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

