Contrasting Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) & C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adaptive Biotechnologies and C4 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 C4 Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.85%. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -134.12% -22.42% -15.02% C4 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and C4 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $98.38 million 52.28 -$146.23 million ($1.11) -33.03 C4 Therapeutics $33.19 million 56.14 -$66.33 million ($5.83) -7.40

C4 Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C4 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

